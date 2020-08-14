Atrimed Pharmaceuticals Attains Major Breakthrough In Molecule Research For COVID-19

Atrimed Pharmaceuticals, a Bengaluru-based establishment that pioneers in developing scientifically tested Plant-based medicine, announced on Friday that "three of our samples had tested positive against the SARS-CoV-2 in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) designated laboratory and the developed drug would be available as oral medicine."

The company leverages had proven that the Antiviral and Plant-based medicinal expertise were the new factors to evaluate the new approaches for treating the Novel Coronavirus disease COVID-19. The establishment has dedicated itself to develop a Phytomolecule drug for viral infections and other diseases and today has taken pride that it has initiated a program to discover drug candidates for the treatment of patients infected.

"Based on our proven track record in virology and our capabilities in rare diseases, we believe that our core competencies position us well to discover a potential treatment for COVID-19, and we are dedicated to establishing of three molecules out of ten have passed and are ready for Human/Clinical trial for developing the drug for COVID-19," said Hrishikesh Damle, Managing Director(MD) and the Chief Executive Officer(CEO), while commenting on the exclusive breakthrough that the establishment had attained.

He (Damle) further mentioned, that the molecules had been ready for scientific research in March 2020 itself but it had taken long for getting the clearance.

"Our decision to initiate a drug discovery for COVID-19 is a natural evolution of our work and mission. The Regional Centre for Biotechnology has recognized and approved three effective plant molecules against COVID-19 and the further studies shall begin shortly," added MD and CEO Damle.

The Discovery of the drug and the Development process of the same shall pass through several stages. The first stage of the same shall begin with Target selection, which further shall lead to the discovery wherein high throughput screening would take place. This shall further pave the way for the chemical synthesis, which further would prepare for Vitro/ Behavioral studies and then finally for the Clinical/human trials.

"It is a great achievement for the establishment to take their research to their drug development to the next level," adds the MD and CEO.

(With Inputs from ANI)