Bengaluru: BBMP Warns Residents Against Safety Grille Installation, Other Unsafe Practices

In the wake of the tragic fire that killed two in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has warned all apartment residents against additional modification of balconies. The BBMP authorities urged the residents to avoid the installation of safety grilles and other "unsafe practices." The announcement came after a massive fire outbreak in an apartment, on 21 September, in which two residents lost their lives after getting trapped.

The corporation issued a circular, directing the residents to refrain from this common practice. The civic body has also restricted any other renovations that could compromise the safety of the residents in the building. Such renovations are also banned under Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Building Bye Laws 2003, Revised zonal regulations of 2015. "As per the building construction guidelines 2003, National building code of India 2016, after obtaining Occupancy Certificate (OC), Commencement Certificate (CC), covering the balcony an additional construction or modifying in the balconies is against the rules of these guidelines which lead to unsafe practices and this has been observed across the city." The circular, issued by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, further mentioned that owners need to seek permission for any such post-possession installation. The order will be sanctioned after the BBMP authorities find it competent to make additional constructions.

The additional grilles installed in residential buildings are generally to avoid children from toppling over. However, the barricades impeded rescue efforts during the fire at the apartment in Devarachikkanahalli.

At least two people died after a huge fire broke out in Begur. As per information from sources, the fire broke out on the top floors due to a domestic gas explosion in the 5 storey building. The blaze claimed the lives of two residents -- Lakshmi Devi and Bhagya Rekha. Fire service officials said two women who died in the blaze were 60 and 82-year-old mother. Images and videos of residents trapped in the building due to safety grilles were surfaced on social media platforms. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames and smoke billowing out of the Ashrith Aspire Apartment.

