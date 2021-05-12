Last Updated:

Bengaluru Bed Scam: One More Accused Arrested, Further Investigation Underway

Earlier the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police had arrested two people for charging money in bed allotment. On Wednesday the police arrested one more.

The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police has made further development in the bed scam that was going on in hospitals of the city. The team has arrested the third accused, identified as Anthony from Sapthagiri Hospital. Anthony was working as a marketing executive in the Hospital. Earlier the police had arrested two accused, Sudhir and Venkoba Rao after BJP Youth leader Tejasvi Surya had intervened in the matter. The investigation in the case is still underway to unearth the whole racket.

The latest accused, Anthony used to charge money for any kind of bed allotment. The incident has given light to how people are misusing the current situation of COVID-19 where critical patients are in need of equipment. The black-marketing cases of such COVID-19 essentials including beds, ambulance, and medicines have caused additional trouble for citizens as well as the administration apart from the virus itself. 

Bengaluru bed scam

The scam came into focus after South Bengaluru MP and BJP youth leader Tejasvi Surya alleged irregularities in the allotment of beds to COVID patients in the city and accused the BBMP war room officials of running a racket to falsely book beds for money. According to Tejasvi Surya, BBMP war room officials had falsely booked beds, that were made for COVID-19 patients in exchange for money. The parliamentarian has alleged a scam of over 4065 beds in Bengaluru

The bed allotment scam case was transferred to Central Crime Branch (CCB) for investigation after Surya and MLAs Sathish Reddy and Uday Garudachar confronted the BBMP war-room officials on the racket. The accusation includes giving beds to asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with a charge of Rs 40,000.

Tejasvi Surya had also addressed a press conference later, mentioning that the city has enough beds but the shortage was faced due to these illegal activities. The BJP Yuva Morcha president claimed that certain BBMP officials, Aarogya Mitra hospitals, and private agents were involved in the scam. In last 24 hours, 15,879 COVID-19 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban.

