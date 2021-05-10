Bengaluru Bed Scam: Two Hospital Staff Arrested By Police After Tejasvi's Intervention

In a major development in the Bengaluru bed scam, the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police has arrested two officials in connection with the case. According to reports, the police have inquired in three hospitals about the booking of beds. In addition, they also inquired about beds in two hospitals that were shown as blocked in patient's name even after they were discharged.

Two arrested in Bengaluru Bed Scam case

The police have therefore arrested two officers of a hospital, namely Sudhir and Venkoba Rao. However, further investigation pertaining to the case is still on. Even so, the police have not revealed the names of the hospitals that are involved in the Bengaluru Bed Scam. Earlier on Sunday, Bengaluru city Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil had confirmed irregularities in the allotment of beds to COVID patients in the city.

Moreover, four persons were already arrested in the case. The case surfaced after South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya claimed to have unearthed the 'bribe for bed' scam on his visit to the BBMP war room last week. Following Sunday's developments, the investigation is still underway.

Bengaluru bed scam

South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya had alleged irregularities in the allotment of beds to COVID patients in the city and accused the BBMP war room officials of running a racket to falsely book beds in return for money. Tejasvi Surya also claimed to have unearthed a scam in the allotment of beds by the BBMP war room officials and accused them of falsely booking beds that are meant for COVID positive patients in exchange for money. The parliamentarian claimed that over 4065 beds in Bengaluru have been booked illegally so far and detailed on the modus operandi of the scam, noting that beds were falsely allotted for 12 hours during which BBMP officials allegedly attempted to 'sell the beds'.

Surya and MLAs Sathish Reddy and Uday Garudachar confronted the BBMP war-room officials regarding the racket following which the bed allotment scam case was later on handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for investigation. BJP leaders accused the BBMP war-room officials of allotting beds, meant for COVID positive patients, to asymptomatic patients and charging Rs 40,000 for blocking a bed.

Later addressing a press conference, Tejasvi Surya stated that the city had enough beds, but none of them were available as war room personnel have been running a racket of false blocking beds and then allotting them to those they please. The BJP Yuva Morcha president claimed that there was a nexus between certain BBMP officials, Aarogya Mitra hospitals, and private agents who were indulging in the 'bribe for bed' scam.