Bengaluru: Bharat Bandh Protester's Car Allegedly Runs Over Police's Foot; WATCH

A disturbing image of Bharat Bandh surfaced on Monday afternoon where a car can be seen running over a Bengaluru cop's foot. According to the on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, the accident took place when the police was trying to stop the vehicle for inspection. However the driver, in an alleged attempt to escape, ran over the police's foot who is said to be the zone's Deputy commissioner of Police (DCP). A complete chaos errupted on the streets of Bengaluru and Noida amid nationwide strike to mark the anniversary of Centre's three farm laws.

The agitation in Bengaluru began on Monday morning as several organisations carried out a rally from city's Town Hall area to Mysore bank circle.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Several organizations carried out a rally from Bengaluru Town Hall area to Mysore bank circle to observe Bharat Bandh today against 3 farm laws pic.twitter.com/2Efp159Bi9 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Protestors detained in Bengaluru

After reports of protest turning violent came, Central DCP MN Anucheth informed that 30 people were detained near Maurya Junction while 45 officers and 600 staff had to be deployed for law and order maintainence.

Bengaluru, Karnataka | We deployed 45 officers and 600 staff to ensure a peaceful rally. So far, 30 people have been detained near Maurya Junction: MN Anucheth, DCP Central pic.twitter.com/lpjlWDLGK8 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Bharat Bandh: Protests in Noida turns violent

Thousands of protestors were seen in an unprecedented chaos in Noida as barricades were broken to reach the Noida Authority office in Sector 6.

Noida: Scores of farmers broke the barricades and reached the Noida Authority office in Sector-6.



Farmer organisations have called a Bharat Bandh today over the three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/9Z580tPI01 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2021

Farmer protests affects daily life in parts of India

Initially, major traffic jam was witnessed in the Gurugram-Delhi border area where hoards of cars and vehicles were seen stuck in a never-ending queue. The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed major chaos in the morning as protesters held demonstrations across the borders and blocked highways, railway tracks and other ways of transportation. Moreover, the Delhi-Noida flyway also witnessed traffic jam with major hindrances to the daily commute.

In the Anna Salai area of Tamil Nadu's Chennai, members from Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (BCK) parties came together to support the Bharat Bandh call. Meanwhile, other districts of the state were also affected. On-ground visuals show a large gathering where the demonstrators followed no safety protocol amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Rampant outcry in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Protesters agitating against the three farm laws break police barricade in Anna Salai area of Chennai, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today; protesters detained by police pic.twitter.com/iuhSkOeGFV — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

In Kerala, roads wore a deserted look as public transport did not function for the nationwide protest. Daily life was affected in Thiruvananthapuram as common people could not use public transport on Monday.