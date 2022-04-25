Bengaluru Bible Row: NCPCR Asks DC, DM For Probe After Hindu Janajagruti Samithi Complaint

After the wearing of hijab in classrooms stoked a massive controversy in Karnataka, a school's directive asking non-Christian students to read the Bible compulsorily in school has sparked a fresh row. In the latest development, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bengaluru as it received a complaint from Hindu Janajagruti Samithi to seek an inquiry against Bengaluru's Clarence High school on the controversy involving the reading of the Bible.

In the letter, NCPCR wrote, "In the view of the allegations stated in the complaint, it is observed that there is a prima facie contravention of Article 25 and Article 2&(3) of the Indian Constitution, provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015."

"The Commission thereby requests your good offices to initiate an inquiry and take necessary action for the care and protection of these children and it is also further requested that an Action-Taken Report be submitted to the Commission within 07 days of receipt of this letter," the NCPCR said in the letter.

Clarence High School accused of imposing Bible on non-Christians

On Saturday, April 23, Hindu Janajagruti Samithi state spokesperson Mohan Gowda alleged that the Clarence High School, located in Bengaluru, is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible compulsorily in the school. While speaking to Republic TV, Gowda revealed, "Students whoever gets admission in Clarence School should read, carry, learn Bible and it is compulsory. In the school admission application form, they mentioned that. There are also non-Christian students who are studying in the school and are forcefully made to learn (the) Bible."

"It is a violation of Article 25 & 30 of the Indian Constitution. There are also guidelines from Supreme Court that education institutions cannot enforce religious teachings on any students,'' he added.

However, earlier in the day, while speaking to the media, the Principal of the school, Jaideep George on Monday stated that it is a law-abiding institute and affirmed that the school will not break any law of the land due to its policies. He said, "On the behalf of the trust and the board of management of Clarence High School, we want to tell you that we are aware that some people in society are upset with one of the policies of our school."

"We are a peace-loving and a law-abiding school. We have consulted with our advocates in this matter and we will follow their advice in keeping with the law of the land. It is our affirmation that we will not break the law of the land. We are here for 100 years and we will continue to be a society building school," he stated.

Image: PIB/Republic World