Bengaluru Bible Row: 'School Will Follow Law Of Land', Says Clarence High School Principal

Two days after the Hindu Janajagruti Samithi alleged that the Clarence High School in Bengaluru is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible compulsorily in school, the Principal of the school, Jaideep George on Monday stated that it is a law-abiding institute and affirmed that the school will not break any law of the land due to its policies.

Speaking to the media, Clarence High School Principal Jaideep George said, "On the behalf of the trust and the board of management of Clarence High School, we want to tell you that we are aware that some people in society are upset with one of the policies of our school."

He added, "We are a peace-loving and a law-abiding school. We have consulted with our advocates in this matter and we will follow their advice in keeping with the law of the land. It is our affirmation that we will not break the law of the land. We are here for 100 years and we will continue to be a society building school."

Clarence High School accused of imposing Bible on non-Christians

On Saturday, Hindu Janajagruti Samithi state spokesperson Mohan Gowda alleged that the Clarence High School in Bengaluru is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible compulsorily in the school.

Talking to Republic Media Network, Gowda said, "Students whoever gets admission in Clarence School should read, carry, learn Bible and it is compulsory. In the school admission application form, they had mentioned about that. There are also non-Christian students who are studying in the school and are forcefully made to learn (the) Bible."

"It is a violation of Article 25 & 30 of the Indian Constitution. There are also guidelines from Supreme Court that education institutions cannot enforce religious teachings on any students,'' said Mohan Gowda.