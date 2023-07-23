Bengaluru Bike Taxi Rider Accused Of Masturbating Mid-ride Arrested

The Bengaluru ride hailing service bike rider, who was accused of sexually harassing a woman in course of a ride on July 21, was arrested on Saturday, July 22. The accused, identified as K Shivappa (23) from Haveri, was arrested after the woman posted about the incident on social media tagging the Bengaluru Police. The woman accused the driver of masturbating mid-ride and molesting her.

According to sources, the complainant informed the police that the incident occurred after she booked a ride from Town Hall to reach home. She booked the bike services because of multiple cancellations from auto rickshaw taxis. The complainant was returning home after attending a solidarity protest held against Manipur violence.

Detailing the incident, the complainant stated that on her way home, the accused rider touched her inappropriately mid-ride. She further said that the driver later texted and called her on WhatsApp.

Woman narrates ordeal

Narrating her ordeal, the Bengaluru woman claimed that the ride-hailing service rider arrived on a bike different from the one registered on the app, saying that the registered bike was undergoing servicing. After confirming the ride via the app, she began the journey. Taking to Twitter, she said, “During the journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand engaging in inappropriate behavior (Masturbating while riding the bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal.”

“I asked him to drop me 200 meters before my actual destination to conceal my home location. Once the ride was over, he started relentlessly calling and messaging me on WhatsApp. I had to block his number to stop the harassment,” the woman tweeted.

Questioning the ride-hailing service's safety policy, the complainant tagged the service on social media and asked, “What measures are you taking for background verification? Your users' safety should be a top priority. Please ensure that people registered with your service can be trusted for a safe travel experience. He keeps calling me from different numbers even now!”