Bengaluru-bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Chennai Due To Bad Weather; 3-hour Delay Caused

An Indigo flight flying from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru on Monday was diverted to Chennai Airport due to inclement weather conditions.

Swagata Banerjee
A Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight (6E691) on Monday was diverted to Chennai Airport due to inclement weather conditions. The flight carrying 174 passengers took off from Thiruvananthapuram at 6.30 PM and was to land in Bengaluru at 7.40 PM. However, there was turbulence due to inclement weather, following which, the captain made several unsuccessful attempts to land at the Bengaluru airport.

After failing to make a successful landing, it was announced that the flight is being diverted towards Chennai, due to poor weather conditions, sources informed Republic. The flight landed at the Chennai airport at around 8:25 PM. Sources further informed that while de-boarding the flight, Indigo's management team was making arrangements for a flight from Chennai to Bengaluru. 

