Lamborghini Man Who Swerved Into Bengaluru Traffic Kiosk & Then Took A Pic Fined Rs 2000

Sunny Sabharwal, a 28-year-old businessman from Bengaluru drove his brand-new luxurious Lamborghini Gallardo into the traffic Police kiosk at CTO Circle, across Cubbon Park Metro Station, Bengaluru, on Sunday and returned to take pictures after abandoning it unclaimed on the streets.

Police investigations on

On 09-02-2020 The Lamborghini car driver name Sri.Sunny Sabarwall made a collision to the Traffic Umbrella which is located at CTO Circle. In this regard a case has been registered in C Park Traffic PS https://t.co/53kwSRKFqS.09/2020 u/s 279,427 & He was Arrested on 10-02-2020 pic.twitter.com/n7yyFxY5dq — DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) February 11, 2020

In a shocking incident, Sunny who resides at RT Nagar was out on a drive to the central business district (CBD) when he rammed his luxury car into the traffic police booth midway between MG Road and Raj Bhavan around 5 pm. According to reports, the car shattered exposing its internal structure from the bonnet that was completely destroyed, creating a wide 2x3 feet gaping hole in the kiosk.

In the video, the green Lamborghini is seen at a zebra crossing along with two other luxury cars. The green Lamborghini races ahead of the other two cars and tries to drift to the left, but fails spectacularly and ends up crashing into the kiosk on the side of the road.

The police told the media that the pictures of the crash went viral on WhatsApp Sunday evening where Sunny could be seen posing with a smile and a thumbs up at the damaged kiosk and his expensive Lamborghini damaged.

Ravikante Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, traffic division, told the reporters that a team was formulated to investigate the matter. DCP Traffic (East) M Narayana, the lead investigating officer said that he gathered CCTV footage and tracked Sunny down. He was arrested and charged with a fine of Rs 2,000.

The motorists and the onlookers reportedly rushed on the spot. However, no one was injured and no constables were present at the booth at the time of the crash.

His Facebook account, along with the post seems to have been deleted after the story caught the attention of the media.

