Bengaluru: CCTV Footage Shows Rowdy-sheeter Hacked To Death By Friends; 3 Accused Arrested

A CCTV footage has unfolded the mystery behind the brutal murder of Rowdy Sheeter Renuka who was killed on May 25 in the Mahadevpura area of Bengaluru. The video of the incident has now surfaced on social media showcasing the last moments of the victim before he was hacked to death by his own friends who are now under arrest. The police officials informed that several signs of brutal attacks were found when Renuka's lifeless body was recovered from the crime spot. All three accused have been identified as Srikant, Prashant and Vasanth.

As per the police sources, Renuka was called in by one of the accused on the night of May 25 to meet them. When Renuka along with his friend Nayan arrived at the spot, the other three accused attacked him with sharp weapons.

In the accessed CCTV video, Renuka was seen arriving on a two-wheeler with a friend Nayan as a Pillion rider. The other three accused were also seen on a scooter driving in parallel to the deceased victim. As soon as they stopped, all three accused began brutally attacking Renuka with a sharp weapon continuously. Nayan managed to escape and witnessed the entire horror from a distance. After defending for a few seconds, Renuka fell on the ground as one of the accused bludgeoned him resulting in his death on the spot. After committing the crime, all three accused were seen fleeing the site.

Here are the three arrested accused involved in Renuka's murder

Nayan then informed Renuka's family and the police about the incident and later the accused were arrested. The police are suspecting that the reason behind the murder could be an old enmity.