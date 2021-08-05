Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Seizes Red Sandalwood Worth Rs 4.5 Crore, Arrests Two

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized nine tons of red sandalwood worth Rs 4.5 crores on Thursday. According to the CCB officials, two persons involved in the racket were arrested while they were trying to sell the red sandalwood to their clients. As per a report by The Hindu, a team led by ACP BS Angadi raided an apartment in Gottigere, Hulimavu, on Thursday. Angadi said that the raid was conducted based on specific inputs.

Those arrested were identified as - Anil Singhi (47), Anand Kumar (51)-and were caught red-handed while handing over their consignment to their clients. They kept the timber at the back seat of the car. They revealed that they kept the timber in a godown in Hommadevanahalli on Bannerghatta Road after transporting it from adjoining states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh Karnataka. Subsequently, police visited the area mentioned by the smugglers and later sealed the whole godown. The team also seized a truck from Tamil Nadu which had come to deliver the red timber. ACP Angadi said the accused were planning to smuggle the red sandalwood to foreign countries. Also, a case has been registered in Hulimavu police station. Further investigations are underway, added ACP.

CCB arrests a gang involved in gambling and cricket betting

On August 2, Monday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru detained 117 people for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling and cricket betting and recovered Rs 16 Lakhs from their possession at Malleshwaram and Devanahalli. On July 16 last month, Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru also conducted searches on houses where foreigners reside.

The CCB is making investigations to find if anyone is staying without proper documents. In a recent update, about six people have been found staying in Bengaluru with expired visas. The police seized nearly 19 high-end cars, including Kia Seltos, Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen, Skoda Rapid, and other cars worth Rs 3 crore.

