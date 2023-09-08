Bengaluru-Chennai Express Highway To Be Operational By January 2024: Nitin Gadkari

The Express Highway being constructed between Bengaluru and Chennai will be operational by January 2024, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in Chennai, asking service providers to prepare to launch services including luxury buses and sleeper coaches.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was in Chennai on September 7 to launch the Ashok Leyland’s IeV series on the occasion of 75th anniversary celebrations of the company. The IeV series is India's first electric commercial vehicle in its category and aims to provide efficient and eco-friendly solutions for the last mile transportation needs. While addressing the gathering he spoke about the Benglauru-Chennai Express Highway, emphasising that Chennai will soon be connected with Delhi through the access-controlled highway project.

Union Minister Gadkari emphasised that he himself has reviewed the progress of National Highway projects in the city of Chennai, underlining that Bengaluru-Chennai Express Highway will be operational by year end or January 2024. “I reviewed the progress of National Highways projects in Chennai today. The Bengaluru-Chennai Express Highway will start by this year-end or January 2024. So, you can launch luxury buses and sleeper coaches in this sector,” said the minister while speaking to news agency ANI.

Laying out the government’s plans to connect Tamil Nadu’s capital through the rest of the country through roadways, the Union Minister said, “..We are making good roads. We are connecting Delhi to Chennai via Surat, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kurnool, Chennai (and beyond), Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi (and also to) Bengaluru and Hyderabad, through the access-controlled highways project."

The Bengaluru-Chennai express highway is a four-land wide road being constructed with an aim to reduce travel between Chennai and Bengaluru. The stretch is expected to have multiple structires including The four-lane wide road that would help reduce travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru would have many structures, including 71 vehicle underpasses, overpasses and light vehicular underpasses, three rail bridges, 31 major bridges, 25 minor bridges, 147 culverts, six toll plazas and five interchanges. The highway would have two rest areas for use by travellers and two truck lay bays.