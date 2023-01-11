Bengaluru Civic Apathy: Contractor Not Named In The FIR Copy Accessed By Republic

Republic TV on Wednesday, January 11 accessed an FIR copy of the Bengaluru metro collapse incident which claimed two lives --a woman and her 2.5-year-old baby son. Notably, the FIR was registered by the victim's husband Lohith Kumar against four parties. Site engineers, metro contractors, site in-charge officers, and BMRCL officers have been named in the FIR.

#BREAKING | Republic accesses FIR copy of Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse which claimed two lives. Site engineers, metro contractors, site incharge officers and BMRCL officers named in the FIR. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/C6pSrmtiCF — Republic (@republic) January 11, 2023

However, the FIR copy has no name of any contractor and it says unknown. The FIR was filed under sections 337, 338, 304A, and 427 at Govindpura police station.

'Legal action should be taken against senior officials': K'taka CM on Bengaluru apathy

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, January 10 assured strict action against those directly involved in the construction of the pillar which led to the tragedy.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Legal action should be taken against senior officials and those who are involved directly in the mishap. I have also instructed that they will have to be suspended immediately. The case should be filed against the contractor, owner, and the construction company."

The Chief Minister further asserted that we will form a committee to decide on how to go ahead with the investigation and we will decide on it tomorrow. "BMRCL has announced Rs 20 lakh compensation and I have announced Rs 10 lakh compensation. The question here is why did this happen? Who is responsible and what were the technical faults? Action will be taken," Basavaraj Bommai added.