Bengaluru Civic Apathy: Road Caves In Near Shivananda Circle, Traffic Affected; WATCH

In yet another case of civic apathy, a road in Bengaluru caved in recently forming a big crater in the middle of the road. The incident was reported near Shivananda Circle in the city. The caving of road has caused traffic snarls as motorists and commuters continue to bear the brunt of civic apathy. The locals have covered the affected area with barricades to prevent accidents.

According to sources, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently repaired the road following complaints by the locals. Nevertheless, the road was damaged after Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) carried out underground pipeline work.

After laying the pipeline, the BWSSB did a patch-up work. However, the road started caving in and formed a huge crater of around 1 to 1.5 feet. The residents had lodged a complaint around six days ago but no action has been taken.

Notably, the incident comes a month after a motorist got injured due to a big hole in the middle of the road near Brigade Road in the city.

Under construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru

Last month, an under-construction metro pillar on Bengaluru's Outer Ring road collapsed on a two-wheeler resulting in the death of a mother-son duo. The couple along with their kids were heading towards the Hebbal area when the metro pillar collapsed. In the incident, the woman's husband and other child were wounded.

Following the episode, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) suspended the Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer, and site engineer of the project. A case has also been registered by the police.