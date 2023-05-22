Bengaluru civic apathy update: FIR registered against BBMP officials; CM reaches to family

The Karnataka government on Monday, May 22 took cognisance of a case involving a 23-year-old woman’s death after her car submerged at the waterlogged KR Circle underpass.

#UPDATE | Karnataka | FIR registered at Halasuru Gate Police Station regarding the death of a 23-year-old woman Bhanurekha. She died after drowning in the waterlogged underpass in the KR Circle area in Bengaluru yesterday.



FIR registered on the complaint filed by her brother… May 22, 2023

An FIR has been registered against BBMP officials and the driver of the vehicle at Halasuru gate police station.

CM’s aid for family

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah met the family members of 23-year-old woman Bhanurekha who died after drowning in the waterlogged underpass in the KR Circle area in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/aqQW3yG0Qy — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

When Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah learned about the tragedy, he hurried to the hospital to assess the situation. He offered free medical care for patients admitted to the hospital as well as a compensation of 5 lakh for the deceased's kin.

"The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Furthermore, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that, “We are on the job and we will do it on priority. We have instructed the BBMP to look into all the underpasses and rectify it immediately. We will address the problem points.”

Bengaluru's civic apathy

An Infosys techie drowned on Sunday, May 21 after her car got stuck in neck-deep water in Bengaluru’s KR Circle underpass. The 22-year-old woman was with her family when the incident occurred.

KR Circle underpass is only a short distance away from Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar took charge of their posts at Vidhana Soudha on May 20, 2023.

Moreover, the deceased’s family members were saved by the fire and emergency services personnel. The woman identified as Bhanurekha and others stuck were taken to St Martha’s Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

IMD’s warning for heavy rainfall

Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21 witnessed another round of heavy rainfall along with hail storms in several areas. The Indian Meteorological Department had warned people and informed them that rains are likely to continue in the city for a couple of days.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Severe water-logging witnessed in an underpass in KR circle area in Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city.



Earlier, several people stuck in the underpass were safely rescued and taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FB7IEbssR6 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have caused inconvenience to two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler riders. The roads have been waterlogged due to sudden rain spells creating a ruckus for the commuters.