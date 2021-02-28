Bengaluru Civic Body Blames Students Coming From Kerala, Maharashtra For COVID Cases

Observing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Bengaluru civic body has blamed students arriving from the neighbouring states for it. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief on Saturday said that the clusters have emerged in the capital city of Karnataka because states with rising COVID cases surround it. While the chief said that most people who arrived in the city are students, he also added that they are being tested on arrival and instructed to self-isolate. Bengaluru's Yelahanka zone has reported new clusters of coronavirus cases after 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sambhram College of Management Studies, Agragami College and a residential complex.

'New clusters have emerged'

BBMP Chief Manjunatha Prasad said, "New clusters have emerged. We are surrounded by Kerala and Maharashtra where cases are rising. Most people coming from here are students, they have been tested and isolated."

The civic body also informed that the students who have been found positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday were staying at PG facilities near their respective colleges. Prasad also informed that Bengaluru has witnessed nine Covid cluster outbreaks, out of which, eight were attributed to the Kerala returnees. Also, in one of the clusters found in Yelahanka, five families returned from Maharashtra have been tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

"Kerala and Maha responsible for increasing cases in B'luru"

Last week, Bengaluru had reported the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters in the Bommanahalli area of the tech capital. It had been reported that the students, who are permanent residents of Kerala, were blamed for the new coronavirus clusters. According to BBMP, "Found in Manjushree Nursing College near Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru, out of 210,40 people, were Covid infected and most of those students had come from Kerala.

In a view of increased coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, the Centre has deputed a special team to Visit Karnataka on Monday. The state is fueled by the returnees from Kerala. The special team deputed by the Government of India will analyze the ground situation of the pandemic in the state. The team will also advice better treatment and precautionary measures to the covid care teams.

