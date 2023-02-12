Bengaluru College's Controversial Skit Over Ambedkar Causes Huge Stir, NSUI & KPCC Protest

The members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Sunday staged a sit-in protest outside the Centre of Management Studies (CMS) of Jain University in Bengaluru against the management of the college for showing a derogatory play on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The representatives of NSUI and KPCC raised slogans while carrying flags and a picture of Ambedkar. Some protesters even blackened the college board and wrote "ban" on it before police detained them.

Speaking to Republic, Jayander Shahi Rajput, vice-president of NSUI's Karnataka unit who has been detained, said, "This shows how the chairman and the entire management are anti-Dalits and how anti-Consitution they are. Such acts are performed in these kinds of institutions where the management is giving them permission to do all of this. I am sure that this happened at more than 5 places till now and it was going to be at an international event if I am not wrong."

He demanded authorities take action against the college management. "I urge the police commissioner, and the Home Minister to take action against the management and students. Blacklist this university and no such acts should be promoted and supported by the university," he told Republic.

Asserting that the protest will be intensified on Monday, the NSUI vice president said, "From tomorrow, the Dalit community and various student organisations will combine and get down on the streets until action is taken against the university and chairman."

Skit performance triggers controversy

A skit performance enacted by the Jain University students during a college festival triggered a row after it was condemned by the Dalit groups for making objectionable comments against Ambedkar and the entire Dalit community. Following the controversy, the college management suspended six students in connection with play. However, no action has been taken against the college management nor against the screening committee who had gone on to screen the play nine times. Republic has learned that the play concerned has been performed at four platforms, three times in the state of Karnataka and one time at the Under-25 Summit.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan spoke to Republic over the issue and assured that action will be taken against those responsible.