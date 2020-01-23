The Debate
Bengaluru Cop To Pizza Companies: Increase Delivery Time, Don't Risk Lives

General News

In a heartwarming incident, a Bengaluru IPS officer, Bhaskar Rao has requested the pizza companies to increase the delivery time to 40 minutes from 30 minutes.

Bengaluru

In a heartwarming incident, a Bengaluru cop has requested the pizza companies to increase the delivery time to 40 minutes from 30 minutes. IPS officer, Bhaskar Rao also added that the delivery guys often risk their lives breaking all traffic rules and regulations in order to reach on time. The customers often complain if their pizzas are not delivered within the proper time or if it is not hot enough. But we often fail to look at the bigger picture where the delivery guys are forced to ride through the crazy traffic and sometimes even break the norms. If they fail to meet the deadline they get yelled by the customer and the manager who threatens them to deduct their salary. 

Bengaluru cop awares people

To make people aware, the Bengaluru police commissioner posted a tweet asking people if it was worth putting someone's life at risk for a box of pizza. Soon after he posted the tweet, Swiggy responded, "Hi there, we understand your concern. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. If you witness the same, please highlight it to us by contacting us at 080-46866699. Have a good day ahead."

Rao lashed out at Swiggy writing, "Mr Swiggy Cares, you are the biggest violators and have the temerity to tell me that you adhere to rules, your boys beg cops to let them go as you penalize them, next time a Swiggy kid bleeds on road, be sure, you management will be behind bars". Rao has put efforts to end the life-threatening service and has directed the policemen to hold the management responsible. Many people agreed with Rao and criticised the delivery companies for putting extreme pressure on the employees. 

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA