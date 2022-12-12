Bengaluru Couple Harassed, Fined For Walking On Road Past Midnight; Two Cops Suspended

Bengaluru police suspended two policemen for allegedly harassing and extorting money from a couple while they were walking back to their home late at night earlier this week. The incident came to light when Karthik Patri took to Twitter and shared his traumatic experience where he and his wife was misbehaved by the police officers and were forced to pay Rs 1,000.

He informed that the cops mentally harassed them, confiscated their phones, demanded Rs 3,000, and left them with a threatening warning. Patri tagged the Bengaluru police seeking assistance and questioned them whether it is not a form of terrorism and torture. Following this, the Bengaluru police identified and suspended the guilty police officers.

Karthik Patri was harassed, and fined for walking on the road past midnight

Sharing his ordeal in a series of tweets, Karthik Patri stated, "I would like to share a traumatic incident my wife and I encountered the night before (December 8). It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony (We live in a society behind Manyata Tech park). We were a few meters away from our entrance gate when a pink Hoysala patrol van stopped by us. Two men in police uniforms asked us to show our ID cards. We were taken aback. Why should an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day be asked to show their ID cards?"

He further said, "Anyway, we had nothing on us except our phones and a box of cake. Luckily, we had photos of our Aadhar cards. We promptly showed it to them. To our surprise, they took our phones away and started quizzing us about our relationship, place of work, parental details, etc. Though a bit shook, we answered their questions politely. At this point, one of them took out what looked like a challan book and started noting down our names and Aadhaar numbers. Sensing trouble, we asked why we were being issued a challan."

Patri added that one of the police officers retorted that “You are not allowed to roam on the road after 11 pm. Struck by the absurdity of the reason, we persisted: 'Is there such a rule? We are unaware of it.' He shot back, 'Literate people like you should know about such rules.' Although not convinced, we decided to back down. It was late in the night; our phones had been confiscated; there was no help in sight, and the least we wanted was a confrontation with two policemen."

"We apologised for being ignorant about the rule and assured them of not venturing out at night again. We thought we were over it, but it was as if the two men were waiting for this moment. They refused to let us go and demanded Rs 3,000 as a penalty. Our hearts sank. It was clear as day that the two men (tragic if they were indeed policemen) were out to con unsuspecting civilians, and we ended up being their victims. We literally begged them to let us go, but they wouldn’t budge. The more we pleaded, the harsher they became, even threatening to arrest us. It was as if we were stuck in quicksand – the more we struggled, the deeper we sunk. This continued for a long time until the harassment became unbearable."

Karthik added, "They showed us pictures of convicts and threatened us with dire consequences if we didn’t pay up. I could barely hold my nerve, while my wife was in tears. Perhaps realizing that they had pushed a woman too far and fearing the legal consequences, they changed tack. They said only I would be penalized. The man in the driving seat took me aside and advised that I pay a minimum amount to avoid further trouble. By now I was mentally drained and exhausted, my wife was terribly distressed, and I didn’t want the ordeal to prolong even more. I agreed to pay Rs 1,000 and get done with it. The man immediately held up a PayTM QR code, waited for me to scan it and make the payment, and let us go with a stern warning."

“If I and my wife are ever seen walking on the road at midnight, they would register a strong case against us and ensure that we keep circling around the court. We couldn’t sleep that night or focus on work the next day. The whole incident has left a deep scar on our minds. It has shaken our faith in law-enforcement agencies."

Requesting assistance, Karthik questioned Bengaluru City Police, "Is this not terrorism, is this not legalized torture? Is this how honest, law-abiding citizens of this land are meant to be treated? If the protectors of the law themselves break the law and prey on hapless citizens, whom do we turn to?"

Bengaluru City Police takes action

Taking cognizance of Karthik Patri's tweet, DCP North East Anoop A Shetty responded to the issue and wrote: “Two police personnel responsible for the incident have been identified, suspended, and departmental action has been initiated. Bengaluru City Police will not tolerate deviant behaviour from its staff."

Patri thanked the Bengaluru police for taking swift action and for the support he received from the community. He further urged people to come forward and share their personal traumatic experiences by bringing them to the attention of the right officials.