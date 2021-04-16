Bengaluru: Covid-19 Patients In BBMP Limits To Be Hand Stamped

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State of Karnataka, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) set out directions to mark COVID-19 infected persons with stamps. This shall be carried out on patients living within the periphery of BBMP limits. They shall mark stamps of indelible ink on infected persons' hands.

On April 16, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed the officials to take steps in this regard with immediate effect. He established the importance of taking actions at each zone during a meeting regarding COVID-19 management. Officials were instructed to provide for the aforementioned ink in order to stamp COVID-19 infected persons in all its zones.

Gupta said to officials,

"The bed capacity at private hospitals must be increased as per the government order. Contact tracing must be done actively at the booth level. The containment zone in every zone must be uniform. Ambulance services must be arranged and testing and vaccination must be increased." He further said, "The COVID care centres that are identified in the city must be started. The bed allotment at BBMP limits has been decentralised and measures have been taken to make sure there is no lack of beds anywhere. Necessary actions have been taken to make sure test results at laboratories are obatined quickly. COVID tests for primary and secondary contacts are being done by booth level officers."

The BBMP Chief Commissioner even directed the officials to visit patients under home isolation in order to keep a tab over the situation. He talked about collaborating with the water board to spray disinfectant in all zones. The officials were asked to do the same with jetting machines.

COVID-19 upsurge in Karanataka

Out of the 14,859 fresh cases reported on Friday, 9,917 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone and it also reported 57 deaths due to COVID-19. 4,031 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours after they recovered from COVID-19 taking the total number of recoveries to 10,03,985. The number of active cases in the state is currently at 1,07,315. The positivity rate stands at 11.11 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 0.52 per cent.

Karnataka today reported its sharpest single-day spike coronavirus cases and 78 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.24 lakh and the death toll to 13,190, the Health Department said.