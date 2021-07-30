Bengaluru: Doctor Seeking Internet Connection Duped Of Rs 74000, Police Register FIR

Nagarathna Bailey, an ophthalmologist from Bengaluru, lost Rs. 74,420 to a conman who had promised her an internet connection with a free router, reported Deccan Herald. A resident of Hanumanthanagar in Bengaluru took to the Internet and searched for nearby internet service providers. She filled up a requisition form online on June 29. On the same day, she received a phone call, supposedly from the customer care department of the internet service provider. The caller promised to send an executive to her address for the internet connection.

On the following day, as per the report of the news outlet, a person named Bhanuchandra M came to meet the Bengaluru doctor at her hospital and introduced himself as an executive of the internet service provider company. She inquired about the six-month Internet plan, but he convinced her of a yearly plan which also offered a free router. The Bengaluru doctor did a full advance payment worth Rs. 74,420 to him by paying Rs. 33,560 in cash and the rest online. Unfortunately, the Internet executive switched off his number and the company also did not respond to her calls. At last, Dr. Bailey filed a complaint on July 25 with the Shankarapura police station, and the police officer informed that they were trying to trace Bhanuchandra for further necessary actions.

Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was scammed by the online seller

Earlier in 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita was allegedly duped for Rs 34,000 by a man who approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform where she had put up a sofa on sale, according to police officials. The Delhi police had arrested three people in connection with the case when an FIR was filed. According to the Delhi Police, a case of cheating was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station. The police informed, "The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments — first ₹ 20,000 and then ₹ 14,000."

"Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal's daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites," a source informed news agency ANI.

(IMAGE: PTI)