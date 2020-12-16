Bengaluru Drug Case: After Nabbing Cocaine Kingpin, CCB Busts New Year's Drug Supply Group

A day after the CCB arrested the alleged kingpin of Cocaine supply in Bengaluru, the narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch has unearthed another network supplying drugs to the general public and students in the city. Police seized the drugs allegedly stored for sale during New Year Eve in the city.

Residing amongst the general public in a residential area near Kempapura in Bengaluru, a group of people was selling marijuana and hashish oil to people. A case has been registered at Amruthahalli police station. In the investigation, police found that these drug peddlers were mobilizing drugs to be sold during New Year Eve.

Accused persons, who are arrested in connection with this case:

1. 32yrs M Tirumala Reddy alias Lakshmi Narayan Reddy from Kempapura, Bengaluru.

2. 31yrs Kamaleshan alias Ramamurthy, Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

3. 27yrs Sathish Kumar alias Subramani from Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

4. 45yrs Ajaz Pasha alias Mehboob Saab from RT Nagar, Bengaluru.

In the operation, which took place on 15th December late night at the residence near Kempapura, CCB narcotics wing seized 1.15 crore worth 5.6 kg hashish oil, 3.3 kgs of marijuana, 4 mobile phones, which were used to sell these drugs, weighing machine which was used to weigh these drugs, a car, bike and cash worth Rs 5,500.

Police have taken the drug peddlers into their custody and further investigation is under process to ascertain more details regarding the drug peddling network. Drug peddlers are from Tamil Nadu and the police are trying to ascertain if there was an inter-state drug peddling transaction done by this gang.

(Image Credits: PTI)