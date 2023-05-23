Bengaluru Floods Claim Yet Another Life, 32-year-old Drowns In Stormwater Drain

A 32-year-old man drowned in an overflowing storm water drain in Bangaluru’s K.P Agarahara on May 22, a day after 22-year-old IT worker drowned in neck-deep water in Bengaluru’s KR Circle underpass. The deceased identified as Lokesh was a house keeping staff in a private firm. Lokesh was reportedly warned about the danger by the neighbours but he allegedly told them that he was trying to gauge the depth of water.

K.P. Agarahara Police, as well as firefighters and emergency service professionals, flocked to the scene. They found the body a few yards away from the spot where Lokesh had slipped into the drain. His body was later shifted to Victoria hospital for post-mortem.

2nd Bengaluru Civic Apathy case in a day

On Sunday, May 21 an Infosys techie drowned after her car got stuck in neck-deep water in Bengaluru’s KR Circle underpass. The deceased was with her family when the incident occured.

The 22-year-old’s family members were saved by the fire and emergency services personnel. The woman identified as Bhanurekha and others were taken to St Martha’s Hospital where doctors declared her dead. The KR Circle underpass is only a short distance away from Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar took charge of their posts at Vidhana Soudha on May 20.

FIR against BBMP

Taking cognisance of the matter, Karnataka government on Monday, May 22 registered an FIR against BBMP officials and the driver of the vehicle at Halasuru gate police station. Furthermore, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered free medical care for patients admitted to the hospital as well as an ex-gratia of 5 lakh for the deceased's kin.

"The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that, “We are on the job and we will do it on priority. We have instructed the BBMP to look into all the underpasses and rectify it immediately. We will address the problem points.”

Heavy rain create ruckus in city

Notably, the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have caused inconvenience to two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler riders. The roads have been waterlogged due to sudden rain spells creating a ruckus for the commuters. The Indian Meteorological Department had warned people and informed them that rains are likely to continue in the city for a couple of days.