Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Social Media Friend, His Associates In Bengaluru

A girl has alleged gangrape by three men, one of whom she met on social media. The incident happened in Bengaluru. According to the police, the victim girl got in touch with key accused Andy George - who works as a dance teacher at a school - through social media and the duo was in a relationship for more than a year. However later, the victim tried to cut off contact with George but he allegedly started blackmailing her by threatening to leak her private photos and videos.

Laxmi Prasad, DCP, North East Division, Benagluru, while speaking to Republic, said, "A rape case has been registered at Kodigehalli Police Station based on a complaint from the victim. The prime accused in the case and the victim were in a relationship, and the accused started blackmailing her with intimate photos and videos of her.”

The police say that the girl was gangraped by George and his two friends, Santhosh and Shashi. As per police, the three accused would blackmail her often.

“The victim tried to break off her relationship, but he blackmailed and raped her for a year. The prime accused's friends also raped the victim,” DCP Prasad said.

On the basis of the girl’s complaint, the Kodigehalli Police arrested the three accused and also seized their mobile phones and other electronic devices for investigation purposes.

“The accused had created an Instagram page and uploaded photos, and we have registered a case under the IT Act as well," DCP Prasad told Republic Network.