Bengaluru Girl Ragged For Posting 'Pro-Modi' Status, 6 Arrested; Victim Speaks To Republic

An incident of ragging has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. A student of KVG Dental College in Sullia in the Dakshina Kannada district, on Friday, December 30, alleged harassment by her classmates after she shared a 'Pro-Modi' status on social media. In the latest update, six accused persons have been arrested in Bengaluru in connection with the ragging case.

According to sources, the victim was physically assaulted by all six accused as a medical report claimed that she had abdominal blood clots. The Dental College has suspended Dr Pallavi, with the accused Visak G Panikar and Dr Aishwarya. Sources said that all the accused have been suspended for a period of one week.

Victim speaks to Republic TV

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the victim said, "I am a post-graduate student at KVG Dental College in Sullia. I got the scholarship seat through the Govt Quota in May 2020. I joined the course on September 1, 2020. The harassment started on a small scale wherein senior postgraduate students were ragging me. Around November 2020, the ragging session started outside the medical college at around 6 in the evening and it went till late at night till 10:30."

She further said, "I was not allowed to eat or go to the washroom. I brought this into cognizance of my parents and also to the administrative officer. I gave a written letter describing the incident, and the kind of mental harassment I was facing. For two months, I was mentally very low and wanted to quit the course. Once I brought the matter to the notice of the college administration, they told me that they will take action. From the 2019 batch, two of my male seniors tried to assault me. I was harassed because I am a government quota student through reservation."

She said, "In February 2021, I went for peripheral postings to various places like Trivandrum. In July, the extremity of isolation started increasing. In August, Dr Rishikesh, one of my batchmates, assaulted me for a case which was my thesis case. The reason they gave is that professor Dr Mahabaleshwar told another student to do that particular case and not me."

She further asserted that atrocities started increasing in September and stated ''I was isolated completely even from the college events.'' She said that she was not allowed to do any case and If she used to do an OPD, her seniors would come and re-check.

The victim said that certain political threats were given to her. "They threatened to kill me. They claimed that they had political links. They said they could kill me and run away. I was depressed and feared for my life. I was repeatedly called 'Sanghi'. They used to tell me that we are from Kerala and we support a certain political party. I was abused in front of the patient," the victim added.

Notably, a case has been registered under 155/2022 Section 324, 504 R/W 34 of IPC in Sullia police station against Dr Pallavi, Dr Hanif, the elder brother of Pallavi and an unidentified person in this connection.