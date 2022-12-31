Bengaluru Girl Ragging Case: Dental College Issues Statement, Refutes Victim's Allegations

A day after Republic TV reported on the ragging horror in the Dental College in Sullia in the Dakshina Kannada district, the KVG Dental College issued a press release on the alleged harassment and assault of a female student. According to the press release, the KVG Dental College has dismissed the allegations and said that they (allegations) are baseless. The college administration, in its press release, said that they have not received any complaint regarding ragging in the past six months.

In the press release, the KVG Dental College administration mentioned that the victim's allegations of ragging on college premises for the past 6 months are far from the truth. "We were informed about the assault by the victim on December 21. Dr Visak G Panikar, and Dr Anish Kiran, have recorded their statements in front of the disciplinary committee. However, Dr Pallavi has not appeared before the disciplinary committee," the college administration in its press release said.

Further, the press note mentioned that the victim came to the college on December 27. "She took her clothes and vacated her room from the hostel premises. There has been no ragging in our college and no discrimination has been done in the name of caste and creed," the press note said.

Republic TV accesses the Apology letter written by the accused

Republic TV also accessed the apology letter written by the accused Dr Rishikesh. The accused wrote the letter on August 11, 2021, at the behest of the management and the principal of the Dental College. In the letter, the accused apologised to the victim and stated that he is 'sorry for the inconvenience that has been caused to the victim'.

Meanwhile, Republic TV also accessed a complaint letter written by the victim to the administrative officer of the KVG Dental College in 2020. In her complaint letter, the victim mentioned the names of the accused involved in the ragging. She also stated that she is undergoing harassment and physical abuse on an everyday basis.

The victim speaks to Republic TV

While speaking to Republic Media Network on Friday, December 30, the victim said that certain political threats were given to her. "They threatened to kill me. They claimed that they had political links. They said they could kill me and run away. I was depressed and feared for my life. I was repeatedly called 'Sanghi'. They used to tell me that we are from Kerala and we support a certain political party. I was abused in front of the patient," the victim added.

She further added that the accused hurled abuses at her and used unparliamentary language. She stated that all 6 accused took a dig at her caste and creed.

Notably, the victim alleged harassment by her classmates after she shared a 'Pro-Modi' status on social media. According to sources, the victim was physically assaulted by all six accused as a medical report claimed that she had abdominal blood clots. The Dental College has suspended Dr Pallavi, with the accused Visak G Panikar and Dr Aishwarya. Sources said that all the accused have been suspended for a period of one week.