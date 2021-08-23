Bengaluru: Gold Jewellers Protest Against New Hallmarking Rules By Shutting Shops

To protest against the new gold hallmarking regulations of the Government, many jewellers in the city of Bengaluru went on strike by shutting their shops on Monday. According to the Director and Managing Director of C Krishniah Chetty Group, C Vinod Hayagriv said that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognises just six sorts of karats underneath the new guidelines, which came into effect on June 16.

The six accepted karats are 14kt, 18kt, 20kt, 22kt, 23kt, and 24kt and apart from these any gold item crafted from any other karats may no longer be acceptable, said Hayagriv. He further said that the jewellers will be permitted to buy them, but they will not be permitted to resell them, even when a customer wants to acquire such pre-owned gold items at a reduced price.

According to Hayagriv, even sellers of vintage or antique jewellery will not receive the intended or reasonable price. He said that the jewellers will either have to retain it unsold like as it was or melt it down and recreate it, despite the fact that certain historical items are valuable keepsakes from the past. Even if that jewellery belonged to the great and wealthy families in earlier generations.

As per ANI, "In this process, the valuation of heritage jewellery will come down by up to 30%. So, the customer loses substantial value for such valuable heritage with provenance history, estate and pre-owned fine pieces of art and old jewellery," said Hayagriv. Any law relating to hallmarking of the jewellery, he added, must have the BIS's and the industry's tacit approval.

He even explained that when there are any conflicts related to hallmarking, they should not be excessively enforced but should remain optional until all stakeholders are totally in accord and the regulations are absolutely clear.

The government has even eliminated the requirement that all hallmarked jewellery includes the year of manufacture, which was formerly required. Remarking to this decision of the government, Hayagriv said, "Now both the consumers and gold jewellers can falsely claim historic value for their jewellery. This is not good practice," as per ANI.

The previous statement of C Krishniah Chetty Group Director on the Gold hallmarking

Earlier, on 16th June, C Vinod Hayagriv applauded the Centre's decision to make hallmarking of gold jewellery and antiques compulsory. He further said that mandatory hallmarking to the jewellery would safeguard consumers against lesser caratage and guarantee that they're not being duped when purchasing gold jewellery. While gold hallmarking is a process that certifies the purity of precious metal quality.

(Credit: PTI/Representational Image)