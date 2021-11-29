Bengaluru: Guru Raghavendra Bank Depositors March To RBI Office, Demand Money Be Returned

Guru Raghavendra Bank depositors marched to the RBI office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday, where they staged a protest demanding their money which was deposited in the bank be returned with due interest.

Anger has been mounting as the depositors, who continue to struggle to get back their hard-earned money, say that two years have passed but there is no action on part of the authorities concerned. The depositors will complete three years of protest in January next year.

Raghavendra Bank Scam: Depositors continue to demand justice

According to a source, the protestors included a five-year-old child to a 90-year-old senior citizen. The depositors have highlighted the negligence of the Central government on the entire issue, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman who visited Bengaluru and gave them assurance.

The demonstrators said that none of their demands have been met so far. Many depositors stated they do not have enough money for dialysis, to buy medicines, higher education, to buy food for themselves as the money they saved in the bank are completely frozen.

One of the depositors, while speaking to Republic Media Network informed:

“As of now, Nearly 100 people have died. That is one of the biggest things that has happened. We are getting no sensitivity from RBI, RCS or Government, finance ministry. At one of the occasions, our Finance Minister said, ‘Did you ask me before keeping (money in) this bank?’ That is the kind of response we are getting. We are in a horrible situation and we want every single penny we invested as soon as possible because not everyone has too much time. We want complete money with interest.”

Another depositor revealed that she had Rs 20 lakh stuck in the bank. She said her mother has retired and her hard-earned money had been invested in the back. “We are struggling for the past two years, we are not getting any income or interest for our medicines or any health issues we are facing,” she added.

Guru Raghavendra Bank scam

The Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara (SGRS) Bank, which has been operating since 1999, had come under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) scanner over the past few years for misappropriation of funds worth approximately Rs 1,400 crore. Due to this, the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2020, had raided five SGRS offices.

As per reports, at the end of FY19, the bank had a paid-up capital of Rs 70 crore with total deposits of Rs 2,291 crore, and loan and advances of Rs 1,687 crore. The deposits grew from Rs 36 crore a decade ago to the current amount, and the loan and advances increased from Rs 30 crore and tripled between 2014 and 2020.

The RBI in January had capped the withdrawal limit per depositor to ₹35,000. However, it later reviewed the liquidity position and increased the limit to Rs 1 lakh after a few months. The apex bank had also said that more than 54% of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.

After the crisis hit the bank, Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya came out in support of the depositors and assured them of safety for their money.

“I want to assure all depositors of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank not to panic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is apprised of the matter and is personally monitoring the issue,” Surya had tweeted.

Later when a PIL in this matter was filed in the Karnataka High Court, the police were ordered to investigate the misappropriation of deposits in the bank. The court passed the order based on a PIL filed by KR Narasimha Murthy and three other depositors of the bank. The investigation into the scam is still ongoing.

