Bengaluru: Hindu Groups Seek Permission To Hold Ganesh Utasav Celebrations At Idgah Maidan

A massive row erupted after Hindu organisations demanded to celebrate Ganeshotsava or Ganesh Chaturthi at the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet. The controversy began after some Hindi groups argued that the Idgah ground in Bengaluru’s Hubli is government property and therefore they should be allowed to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for 11 days starting August 31.

Following this, some Hindu activists have started a signature collection in Hubli demanding permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the site on which the Idgah Maidan stands.

Notably, Hindu activist Pramoda Muthalik, chief of the Rashtriya Hindu Sena, the parent organisation of Sri Ram Sena initiated the collection of signatures from the public to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Idgah Maidan.

Reportedly, the signature collection campaign for permission of pro-Hindu organisations is over. However, Congress has objected to the move saying no such celebrations will be allowed at the maidan.

It is pertinent to mention that initially, Chamarajpet Citizens’ Federation announced conducting Ganeshotsava celebration at the Idgah Maidan in the Karnataka capital Bengaluru. However, the Ganeshotsava Committee objected to it and said the committee will be placing the idol during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.