Bengaluru: Journalists Protest Against Maharashtra Govt's Witch Hunt Against Republic

As the witchhunt against Republic Media Network continues, the campaign #IAmRepublic has gathered momentum as people from across the country have come out in support of Republic for relentlessly pursuing cases and exposing the lackadaisical investigation of the state police be it in the Palghar Sadhus lynching case or the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Journalists in Bengaluru gathered on Friday in support of Republic and protested against the Maharashtra Government for its witchhunt against the Network.

One of the protesting journalists while speaking to Republic opined that Arnab Goswami's tough questions on Palghar, SSR case and the drugs and Bollywood mafia, has made the Maharashtra government uncomfortable. The protestor condemned the FIR against the entire team of Republic and called it "hypocrisy and vindictive politics" of Maharashtra Government.

"This is not the way, a democratically elected government should deal with the public. It is anti-constitutional, unethical and I would say it is a kind of monarchy which the Maharashtra Government is at present," the protestor added.

Speaking of the witch hunt by Param Bir Singh led Mumbai Police, the protestors also criticised the Maharashtra government for falsely accusing Republic by planting the TRP scam. The protestor also condemned the Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik who hinted that state government is after Republic and for his statement of 'Arnab might commit suicide'.

"One of the ministers has told very clearly that the way they are going to fix Arnab Goswami he might commit suicide. Look at the way they are speaking. This is completely vindictive politics, unconstitutional and immoral. So we felt it is necessary to stand with Arnab Goswami for his ferocious journalism," the journalist said.

While talking about the brazen attempt to sabotage Republic newsroom by asking passwords and other confidential information of the employees of Republic, the protestors opined on a bigger ecosystem that is supporting the Mumbai Police.

"Just because you have all the power doesn't mean twist the law and use the power the way you are doing. Param Bir should have little shame, he is an IPS officer and not a constable. He is a shame for an IPS cadre," he added.

Another protesting journalist said the government is targeting nationalist media whenever issues affecting common man and issues of nationalist interests are highlighted.

"Nationalist forces are being targeted by the Maharashtra government. I think it is a part of a systematic Kabal which is using Arnab Goswami to target all the nationalist media and its sad that liberals and activists of freedom of expression are completely silent," another protesting journalist said.

Maharashtra government wants Republic Newsroom access

Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police launched an unprecedented second wave of attack on Republic and its journalists, demanding editorial access of the news channel. Continuing its witch-hunt, the Mumbai police has seemingly crossed all its limits and have sought details of all the journalists working in the newsroom. Mumbai Police has now sent a notice effectively seeking each and every detail of the Republic news desk, including addresses of the technicians of Republic TV, IDs and passwords of newsroom software, roster details of its journalists, and has given a time-period of two days to furnish this, in a shameful trespass of free speech.

