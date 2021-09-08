Bengaluru: Man Arrested For Hitting A Woman In A Shopping Complex; CCTV Captures Assault

A man physically hit a woman at Bengaluru’s MICO layout shopping complex. He was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The CCTV video of the accused man physically assaulting a woman in broad daylight, in front of several people at a shopping complex in Bengaluru has sent shock waves across the city.

The incident occurred on September 5, Sunday, when, after being asked by the victim to follow the queue and wait for his turn while shopping, the accused retaliated and chose to hit back at the woman. The attack on the victim was recorded in a CCTV camera installed at MICO layout, where the incident took place. In the video, it was seen that several people had been standing nearby at the time of the assault and some tried to protect the victim by pushing the man away.

An FIR was lodged against the accused by the Bengaluru Police in the matter and he has been taken under custody for further investigation. The incident reveals that the assault of women in public places is growing rapidly and it is high time for all the state governments to take stringent action against the women abusers.

Mysuru Gang-rape case

Several cases of crimes against women are being reported from Karnataka, one after the other. Just a few weeks ago, the brutal Mysuru gang rape had shocked the citizens across the country. The horrifying incident took place on August 24 in Mysuru's Lalithadripura layout where a girl student was allegedly gang-raped by around six men who also attacked the girl's friend who was with her. Later, an FIR was filed after the victim's relatives complained to the Alanahally Police Station. Five out of six accused have been arrested in the matter from Tamil Nadu, while the sixth is still absconding. Further probe is going on in the matter.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured stringent action against the accused in the alleged gang rape of the girl student in Mysuru. CM Bommai stated that he had directed the Director-General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood, to probe the incident and take stringent action against the accused.

