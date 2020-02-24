Bengaluru: Man Creates Bottle Art To Welcome Donald Trump To India

A Bengaluru bottle artist welcomed US President Donald Trump to India in his own artistic style, by carefully designing the image of US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a glass bottle. Basavaraju Somaraja Gowda told media that he extends his warm wishes and the heartiest welcome to Trump with his glass art. He added that he has carefully encapsulated the image of US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a glass jar.

The 46-year-old man is an electrician by profession and has spent nearly three to four days to carefully assemble the images in the glass, costing him Rs 8,000. Gowda said that bottle art is his hobby and he has been practicing it for 18 years. The artist said he has received three honorary doctorates for his artwork.

US President visits Ahmedabad and Agra

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. They paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. As the PM guided them through the Ashram, Donald and Melania Trump tried their hand at the charkha. Subsequently, they wrote in the visitor’s book. This was followed by PM Modi highlighting the importance of Gandhiji's three monkeys. Thereafter, the US President, Melania Trump and PM Modi departed for the Motera stadium, where the 'Namaste Trump' event was held.

United States President Donald Trump along with his family visited The Taj Mahal. The Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the Kheria airport upon their arrival from Ahmedabad. However, the two leaders did not accompany the US President and First Lady Melania Trump to the Taj Mahal. The US President And First Lady arrived in India for a two-day visit on the morning of 24th February 2020.

