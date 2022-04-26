Bengaluru Man Electrocuted, BBMP Shifts Blame To 'optical Fibre Carrying Current?' Mystery

In spite of the electrocution of a 22-year-old construction worker named Kishore in Bengaluru, the system remains indifferent to the civic apathy in the capital city of Karnataka. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), one of the largest Municipal Corporations in India, has dodged responsibility saying that the 'optical fibres are safe and cannot cause electrocution'.

System remains indifferent to civic apathy

Late on Monday night in the Sanjay Nagar area of Bengaluru, the victim who was walking home accidentally came in contact with a cable that was hanging from a tree over the footpath, and was electrocuted. Passers-by alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area before alerting the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to disconnect the power and take off the cable. The police suspect that a high-tension wire passing above the tree might have come in contact with the Internet cable.

Confronted by Republic Media Network on the incident, the Commissioner of the BBMP said, "The unfortunate death which has been said to have happened, cannot happen just because of the cable...It has happened because of some electrical connection...What has happened? Why the optical fibre that is supposed to carry only the communication signals, why it has carried electrical current, is being examined by the officer electrical inspectorate."

'Necessary action will be taken against whosoever reponsible'

"The officers of the electrical inspectorate will go into the issue of electrical safety and how to prevent any kind of accidental deaths due to electrocution. That report is being filed... I am sure whosoever is at fault, necessary action will be taken against him, " the Commissioner said.

This is not a case in isolation, a week back on April 15, a 21-year-old man was electrocuted in Bengaluru as heavy rain lashed several parts of the city. The deceased was identified as Vasant, a resident of Mangammanapalya who was electrocuted after he came in contact with a wire hanging from a pole.