Bengaluru: Man Electrocuted To Death After Coming In Contact With A Live Wire At Bus Stand

In a shocking incident from Karnataka, another man lost his life after coming in contact with a live electrical wire at a bus stand in Bengaluru. The incident took place near the Hebbal Police Station bus stand where the man accidentally touched the metal part of the bus shelter following which, he got electrocuted and died.

Notably, the unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday night at around 9:40 PM.

Speaking on the same, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has taken note of the incident and called it a "fatal and non-departmental accident" caused due to an illegally drawn wire to an advertisement hoarding by a private advertising agency at the bus stand.

In a press release by the department, it mentioned that the power installation for the advertising agency was disconnected in December 2020 after the consumer failed to pay the outstanding bill which was later adjusted from the deposit and the power supply was disconnected. Furthermore, the department alleged that power was drawn from the pole by the agency recently.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Hebbal division of the power utility also visited the spot and later found an unauthorised extension of low-tension power through an aluminium OH wire which was allegedly drawn by the advertising agency.

Man electrocuted in Bengaluru

The incident comes only weeks after another man in Bengaluru got electrocuted by a live wire hanging from a tree. The incident transpired in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar where a 21-year-old man was walking home and accidentally touched the wire, leading to his death.

Following the incident, the Bengaluru police also registered an FIR against the telecommunication company, Airtel as well as the officials of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for negligence. The incident not just raised several questions on the electricity department but led to a major protest among the family members as well as the local residents as they complained of loose live wires dangling in public places proving fatal for the people.

Following the incident, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai directed the officials to take stern actions against those responsible for the shocking incident. He also asserted such things will not be tolerated.

Image: Republic World