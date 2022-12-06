Bengaluru Man Killed After Group Of 6 Smashes His Head With Stones; Murder Caught On Tape

In a shocking incident, a group of six people, including three women with covered faces, murdered a youth in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The gruesome murder, caught on CCTV, took place in the KP Agrahara area of Bengaluru. The CCTV showed how the that the group attacked the 26-year-old man and smashed his head with a stone.

As per the accessed CCTV visuals, three men and three women allegedly murdered a man on the night of December 4 by smashing his head with a huge stone. In the video, it can be seen that the deceased was talking to a group of people, following which an argument broke out and then the group started hitting him. After smashing his head, the group also dragged the youth.

Following the attack, the people in the nearby area came to rescue the man hearing the screams but could not as the group was too violent. Seeing the situation, they then called the police.

Notably, the 26-year-old succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead in the hospital. A case has been registered into the matter and the police have formed teams to nab the accused. So far, no attackers have been identified.

The incident came days after a BJP leader's son was booked for assaulting the employees of a restaurant in Bengaluru's Electronic City. The BJP leader’s son could be seen creating a scene in the restaurant. The brawl started when the restaurant staff informed him that they could not serve his order informing as they were closing for the day. Following this, Dhanush got angry at the staff members and started abusing and berating them.

Following this, a case was registered at the Electronic City Police Station under sections 143, 149, 323, 324, 341, 354, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).