Bengaluru Man Smuggles Drugs Worth Rs 60 Lakh From Rajasthan, Held

The Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of smuggling after it found drugs worth Rs 60 lakh with him. According to police officials, the opium strips - a narcotic drug - is procured through courier at a lower price from Rajasthan. The strip is crushed at home with a mix diver, soaked in water through the night and then given to college students and software engineers who come to parties, mainly rave parties.

Police officials also busted a gang selling Marijuana in Bengaluru and seized 55 kg of narcotics from a man. Under the guidance of Krishnakanth IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city south division, the VV Puram Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police Nagaraj G, PSIs C. Rajendra Prasad, Sreemathi, Akshata, Manjunatha, Maruthi G. Manjunatha, led by Police inspector of VV Puram Police Station, Mirza Ali Raza and Ramachandra succeeded in nabbing the accused.

Speaking to Republic, Krishnakant, DCP South Division, said, "We are ensuring that drugs don't come into the city and corrupt the youngsters who are major consumers. This was a network which was active for the past few months and henceforth we had devised a plan to nab the accused. Their names were being heard in the majority of the parties across Bengaluru. The accused have been identified as Harish who has been smuggling drugs in the city and supplying it to school children as well."

As the issue of smuggling drugs has been creating tension among people in Bengaluru, speaking to Republic, psychologist Meena Jain said, "Children who are consuming drugs at a young age are doing wrong. It is very dangerous and it makes them vulnerable. The cops breaking a syndicate also gives medical health professionals many answers as to why they got into it."