Bengaluru Metro MD Harps On 'quality' As A Tall Unfinished Leaning Tower Falls Killing Two

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) MD, Anjum Parwez, launched an unapologetic defence of the 'quality' of his company's work after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru city, killing a woman and her 2.5-year-old baby son, and leaving her husband and daughter injured.

On reaching the site of the fatal incident, Parwez maintained 'we don't compromise on quality'. The claims contrasted with eyewitness accounts that the pillar had been leaning and teetering for at least a week and the danger it posed had been raised with authorities to no avail.

'Manual error or technical issue might be the cause': BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez

On reaching the site and addressing the media, the BMRCL MD said, "Today morning, a very unfortunate incident happened near Nagavara. A mother and her son were killed." He claimed, "In BMRCL, such an incident happened for the first time. As per my discussion with technical people, all precautions were taken and in spite of that, such an incident occurred. We have to conduct a detailed investigation to know why this incident occurred."

The tower that had collapsed had comprised solely of a metal-rod framework, with no concrete except for at the base. Speaking about this, he said, "We tie the iron rope on four sides, to ensure no movement of rods, but in this case one of the wires broke. To know how the wire broke, I am calling a team from the Indian Institute of Science. With their help, we will find out if it was a manual error or if something technically went wrong."

He continued to deliver an out-of-context account of how 'quality' is ensured, but spoke nothing of any complaints about this particular tower or how 'quality' is ensured during construction. "We are trying to know another way of erecting pillars. The load of the reinforcement comes on the four wires. As far as the quality part is concerned, there are three checks. A 3-level quality check is conducted in the construction of the Bengaluru Metro. Initially, the quality is checked by the contractor himself, then the BMRCL team comes for the quality testing, then a third-party agency does a quality check and before starting the operation, the quality check is finally done by a high-level authority in the Railways."

"Manual error or technical issue might be the cause of the pillar collapse incident. We don't compromise on quality. We will find out other ways to build these pillars to avoid any such incidents in the future. Action will be taken against whoever is responsible if any manual error caused this collapse," he added.

When asked whether he would step down, Parwez wryly asked whether it'll bring back the two people who lost their lives, going on to announce Rs 20 lakh financial relief to the family.

Republic TV accesses CCTV footage of civic apathy

Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which captured the exact moment when a metro pillar that was under construction collapsed on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road.

In the video, a pillar can be seen falling next to a busy road. Soon after, several people can be seen rushing to the incident spot to help the injured family. According to the footage, the incident occurred at 10:20 am on Tuesday.

Later, the mother and her two-and-a-half-year-old son succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in a hospital. According to police, the pillar which fell on the road has a height of more than 40 feet and weighs several tonnes.