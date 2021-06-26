Bengaluru Murder: Three More Arrested In Connection With Former Corporator's Death

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of ex-Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporator and BJP leader Rekha Kadiresh. The arrests come two days after Rekha Kadiresh was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight. So far, the police have arrested a total of 5 persons in connection with the murder. Earlier, the police arrested accused Peter and Surya after a shootout.

Three arrested in connection with ex-corporator's murder

According to reports, the corporator was rushed to the Kempegowda Hospital but succumbed to the injuries. Kadiresh's husband who was also a former corporator was similarly hacked to death by two youth in 2018. Earlier, the two accused responsible for Rekha Kadiresh's death were arrested after a shootout by Police Inspector CB Shivaswamy. Investigation to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome murder is underway.

According to reports, one of the arrested accused is the corporator's husband's nephew. The police are therefore investigating all angles in the high-profile murder case. In addition, it is also being reported that the police teams are conducting searches at three different locations in Bengaluru City.

S Kadiresh killed in 2018

Earlier in 2018, S Kadiresh, husband of Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death in 2018 by armed men. Kadiresh was murdered as he was inspecting preparations for Shivarathri preparations near Muneshwara temple in Cottonpet. Naveen and Vinay, residents of the Bakshi Garden, are among the prime suspects. According to S Suresh, the younger brother of S Kadiresh, who was present while the killing occurred, said, "Vinay and Naveen had an old rivalry against form my brother".