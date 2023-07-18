Bengaluru Opposition Meet: Parties To Deliberate On Formal Name And Strategy Against BJP

As the two-day political conclave begins in Bengaluru for the mega Opposition Unity Meet on Monday, the key issues to be in focus are the strategies and agendas for the Monsoon Session and upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Nine new opposition parties have agreed to join the united opposition on the condition that Congress has to give other parties a chance to lead.

Bengaluru opposition meeting this time has attracted 26 like-minded parties with around 75 opposition leaders participating in this meeting. The two-day brain-storming session started with an informal meeting at 6 pm on July 17 followed by dinner at 8 PM which was hosted by Karnataka CM Siddaramiah. The formal meet will kick-start from 11 AM on Tuesday and will run till 4 PM followed by a press meet.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi called for the unity meeting to iron out differences and several unresolved issues between the regional parties. The opposition overcame the initial hurdle by ensuring that the majority of the parties sat together and think from a national perspective.

Republic spoke to the leaders of the parties who are first-time participants in the Opposition Unity Meet. Thiru ER Eshwaran, MLA, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) from Tamil Nadu said, "We are participating for the first time but our alliance party leader MK Stalin attended this meeting before. We are in alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu, hence we know all the proceedings of this meeting."

He further pointed out, "BJP wants internal fights with the opposition parties and that the parties don't against them in the 2024 general elections, but that will not happen this time. BJP has always worked on the formula of divide and rule. As far as our party Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) is concerned, I believe every party has its own principle, the way to function, and they are different from each other. However, the goal of the meeting is to have consent on one common ground and come together to save the basic rights of people."

Talking about the political row over Uniform Civil Code, he said, "We all have to come to a common ground on UCC and address the agenda inside and outside the Parliament." "We have got to know that Mallikarjun Kharge will speak to Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yetchury on a more personal level. We don't want assumptions to be made that Rahul Gandhi will be the leader of the opposition or the Prime Ministerial candidate. The nation comes first, Congress comes later," Eshwaran added.

Key Highlights of Opposition Meet-

Discussion on the strategy for the Monsoon session and for Lok Sabha Elections. Discussion on Name of Opposition Alliance. Discussion on Campaign Strategy and who will head the election strategy. To sort out the issues between parties fighting in the States and make a truce between Them. To decide on the next opposition meeting.

Stressing the urgent need to keep differences aside whether it is regarding UCC or any other agenda, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran told Republic, "The reality is that the opposition unity is right now on the edge with several oppositions pointing fingers at each other not only in the State but at the national level too. Shiv Sena (UBT) silently supported Uniform Civil Code (UCC), RLD was in favour of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) has numerous issues with Congress. With all these internal conflicts, we can't fight against BJP. The agenda of the meeting is not seat-sharing but to discuss strategy and make a truce between regional parties, just before the Monsoon session to give a strong message."

Premchandran further informed that the party couldn't be a part of the Patna meet because only 15 parties were invited but they had several meetings with Congress in Delhi and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. "It is our first meet, and we are of the view that no one is the Opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate right now. No one can claim so because it will be a unanimous decision by all opposition parties."

Echoing a similar viewpoint on the leadership of the Opposition Unity Meet, CPI leader D Raja said, "Those who say Rahul Gandhi is the Prime Ministerial candidate are not even part of the meeting. This meeting will decide who will be the PM candidate from the opposition."

Meanwhile when Republic dialed Lallan Singh, the Janta Dal United (JDU) MP refuted the false claims floating in the political corridors about Rahul Gandhi being the face of the united opposition. Lallan Singh further added that the PM face is yet not clear, and Congress has shown no interest in projecting Rahul Gandhi as the PM face of opposition till now.