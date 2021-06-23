Bengaluru: Parents Raise Concerns Over Third Party Fees Payment Introduced By Pvt Schools

As the second wave of COVID-19 grappled the country, parents from private schools of Karnataka have raised concerns over the third-party payment system. Some private schools in Bangalore have reportedly tied up with nonbanking finance services and intermediaries so that they can go ahead and collect fees from parents who are already financially struggling. Parents have criticized this move by adding that they are forced to pay the full fees amid the crisis faced due to lockdown.

Schools VS Parents

The private schools have justified the move by saying they have to pay staff and teachers while the parents have argued that due to online classes, school expenditure has come down but they are not reducing fees. One of the stakeholders informed Republic TV that the third-party payment system is not introduced due to lockdown and it is an age-old practice. However, a representative from the parents' side explained that schools are unnecessarily charging the amount.

"No it is not due to the pandemic, it is an age-old practice. I have been seeing this for the past seven-eight years. There are registered firms that are lending money on behalf of parents to schools and schools are paying interest. The deal between both parties is mutual and consensus. Both parties are private and the government has no say in this," stated a stakeholder.

"The schools cannot ask for fees like this. The government had not capped down 70% fees payment rule just like that, it was based on data submitted by us that on average 25% of school staff has been terminated even the remaining 75% is not getting a full salary, they are only getting half of their salaries which counts to 37.5 % salary expenditure," explained a parents' representative.

The representative further added that these financial companies will not charge interest if payment is done within 6 months which means they must have got some rebates payable by the school and they will be collecting only fees amount and the third-party will be paying less to the school. The schools are not willing to pass on that benefit to parents, he further alleged. Parents who are not able to submit the payment within 6 to 7 months will have to pay interest.

Financial companies not certified by RBI

Another parent whose child goes to a private school in Mangaluru alleged that these third-party companies are not properly certified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and are asking for confidential information. The parent further explained how the third-party payment system works. She also added that many families have lost their loved ones due to pandemic and at this time schools are forcing them to pay full fees.