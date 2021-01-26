Bengaluru Police Bars Entry Of Tractors Into City; Farmers Stage Protest At Borders

The Bengaluru police on Monday barred the entry of tractors into the city ahead of the planned Republic Day farmers’ parade, citing inconvenience to the public. This has caused outrage among civil society groups who are now lending their support to the farmers' parade.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said farmers can rally in cars, buses, and jeeps but there is no permission to hold tractor rallies in the city.

Several farmer groups in Karnataka had decided to take out a tractor rally on Republic Day in Bengaluru to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws in Delhi. The farmers coming from various parts of the city were set to assemble in Freedom Park on January 26.

READ | Tractor Rally: Protesting Farmers Break Police Barricades At Tikri Border To Enter Delhi

Khet Mazdoor Congress President Sachin Meega said the farmers have urged the police authorities to allow them to enter the city and carry out a peaceful protest. If the authorities do not give permission, the farmers will block the highways, he warned.

READ | Delhi Police Allows Only 5000 Tractors For Farmers' R-Day Rally; Read All Conditions Here

Sachin Meega further added that some farmers with their tractors have already made their way into the city for the parade. Farmers held demonstrations in the Belagavi district and launched a tractor rally in support of the farmers in Delhi.

READ | Farmers Assure 'no Unwanted Elements' In Republic Day Tractor Parade; Put Onus On Govt

Meanwhile, farmers from Chickaballapur who tried to enter Bangalore were stopped by the police on the city border. Tractors that were en route to Bengaluru were also stopped near Shidlaghatta by the cops. Farmers have started protesting in the spot where they were stopped.

Republic Day tractor rally underway in Delhi

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers marched into the national capital with 5000 tractors for a mega Republic Day parade in protest against the farm laws. The agitating farmers broke several police barricades at Tikri border while entering the city on Tuesday. rds DTU-Shahbad-SB Dairy-Darwala- Bawana T-point- Kanjawala Chowk-Kharkhoda toll plaza. Drones have been deployed for security surveillance during the tractor rally.

The farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

READ | Ahead Of Farmers' Tractor Rally On Republic Day, Security Beefed-up In National Capital