Bengaluru Police Resort To Lathi Charge To Disperse Protesting Students, ABVP Activists

Students belonging to ABVP protested against Jnanabharthi University for not issuing mark sheets of the passed out students from the last 3 years. Hundreds of students belonging to ABVP gathered in front of the Jnanabharthi University Campus and protested, following which police resorted to Lathi charge to disperse the crowd, injuring several students and police personnel.

ABVP students lathi-charged

At the same time, there was a protest organised by students of the Jai Bhim association that condemned the move of the Raichur district judge who had the photo of Dr B R Ambedkar removed during Republic Day celebrations. They were protesting at the administrative block of the University from the morning.

Suddenly, hundreds of ABVP protestors demonstrated in front of the gate. Police blocked the protesters and asked them to come later. But the aggravated protesters went against the instructions of the police and tried to barge inside the compound.

'They tried to barge in'

Talking to the Republic Media Network, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru West Dr. Sanjeev Patil said, "There was one group of students who were already Protesting against the Raichur incident at Administrative block. ABVP protesters tried to enter the gate but they were stopped at the entrance because there was already a protest inside the campus and asked them to come in the later stage. We also gave an option that if 5-10 ppl volunteer, we can take them to the registrar. Their issue was different and these people issue was different. They (ABVP) tried to barge in, if they would have entered definitely there would been a group clash between the 2 groups. As a precaution, we used mild force to disperse the crowd, in the act our ACP and lady was injured. A case will be registered."

ABVP denies clashes between groups

Denying the speculation of police on the clash between groups, ABVP activist Jayprakash said, "We were protesting against University which has not issued Marksheet from last 3 years to the students. While we were protesting at the gate, Police resorted to lathi-charge against us including lady protesters. Lady Protesters were attacked by men police personnel. Many of the students are injured and a lady protester hand was fractured. We are here at the police station to register a police complaint against police on Lathi charge. There was no connection with the other group of Protesters. They were protesting separately in the insulting Ambedkar at Raichur. We don't have any connection with them. There was no clash with them."

ABVP protesters reached the police station to lodge a complaint against police resorting to lathi charge against the students at University.