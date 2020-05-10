Last Updated:

Bengaluru Police Share Mathematical Puzzle To Help Determine 'ideal Place' For Weekend

In a bid to keep internet users entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bengaluru Police recently took to Twitter to share a mathematical puzzle.

In a bid to keep internet users entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bengaluru Police recently took to Twitter to share a mathematical puzzle to help people determine their hangout pace for the weekend. “Use the simple calculation to help you work out the ideal place or activity for you!”, read the template on the image shared. 

With options like pub, movies, Bandipur Jungle, and stay at home, the police department wrote that the number one gets after solving the puzzle is “where you will be going”. However, there is also a hidden twist in the post which is ‘brilliant’ answer amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. 

‘Super fundoo’ 

While after solving the equation, the answer will ultimately be ‘9. Stay at home’, internet users were impressed with the Bengaluru Police. The post shared on May 8 has received thousands of likes and comments. While some Twitter users called it ‘brilliant’, others wrote, “Super fundoo way of saying stay at home”. 

