Bengaluru Police Share Mathematical Puzzle To Help Determine 'ideal Place' For Weekend

In a bid to keep internet users entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bengaluru Police recently took to Twitter to share a mathematical puzzle to help people determine their hangout pace for the weekend. “Use the simple calculation to help you work out the ideal place or activity for you!”, read the template on the image shared.

With options like pub, movies, Bandipur Jungle, and stay at home, the police department wrote that the number one gets after solving the puzzle is “where you will be going”. However, there is also a hidden twist in the post which is ‘brilliant’ answer amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

READ: Dog Playing Hide And Seek With Girl Captured On Video, Internet Adores The German Shepherd

Its Friday Night! Lets brush up a lil on your math skills before planning for the weekend.. Go on leave your answers below.. Share it with your friends and family too incase they are looking for a weekend plan.#MaskUpBengaluru #InThisTogether #Arrestcorona #stayhomestaysafe pic.twitter.com/D0F2LnLBhI — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 8, 2020

‘Super fundoo’

While after solving the equation, the answer will ultimately be ‘9. Stay at home’, internet users were impressed with the Bengaluru Police. The post shared on May 8 has received thousands of likes and comments. While some Twitter users called it ‘brilliant’, others wrote, “Super fundoo way of saying stay at home”.

Liked it the way to convey message through puzzle,😀 — Mohan Yadav (@kvk_yadav) May 8, 2020

READ: David Warner Sports A 'lungi' As He Shakes A Leg With Family In Latest TikTok Video

Good one😂😂👍 — divya Gowda (@divsGowda) May 8, 2020

Really appreciate the way you have conveyed the message.. We all should abide to it. Good work keep going.. 👍👍 #StayHomeStaySafe — Amritash Kumar (@amritashkumar08) May 8, 2020

I got stay at home so working on my plans#StayHomeStaySafe — Mohammed Saad 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@im_saad96) May 8, 2020

READ: 'Cool Dude': Elephant Takes A Dip In The Water During Hot Weather, Watch

Mind-blowing - Police Bengaluru - With Very Nice Message-

Stay Home — S K G (@sanjaygupta2me) May 8, 2020

Appreciate BCP Message conveyed with humour . Stay home stay safe. — jagannath mukkavilli (@jega1605) May 8, 2020

this is savage way to let people know that only place u need to be is home...! — Any_राग (@anurag_wats) May 8, 2020

READ: 'Roti Ek Prem Katha To Flying Chappal'; Fans Roll Out Fun 'Originals' On Mother's Day