Bengaluru Pothole Coverup: Over 50 Potholes Found In 15 Metres, Citizens Urge For Action

As potholes in the roads of Karnataka's Bengaluru refuse to die down, Republic Media Network has accessed a visual of road connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru on the outskirts of the city, where over 50 potholes were spotted in just 15 metres. Several commuters were visibly facing inconvinience due to the potholes and blatant civic apathy.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, a lady commuter said, "I have been travelling for shoot by this road for the past one week, and it has been pathetic. I can't believe a road like this is damaged to this extent where even transports carrying heavy loads pass by. The civil authorities should take action immediately."

On Monday, the Karnataka High Court had directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to finalise its contract with the city-based American Road Technology and Solutions Pvt Ltd and fill all the potholes across the civic body immediately. As per reports, the company uses automated machines called Python to fill potholes.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had given the state government eight weeks to complete the redrawing of Bengaluru’s wards and thereafter hold the municipal elections pending since 2020.

Bengaluru: Man dies in accident due to a pothole

In the month of March, a commuter named Ashwin who was reportedly fetching food for his mother, died in MS Palya of Bengaluru while he was riding a bike and fell down after crossing a big pothole which inflicted fatal injuries on him. The Karnataka High Court had expressed guilt over the man's death that time.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishnakumar hearing the matter had expressed that the "feeling of guilt haunts them" whenever they read similar reports. The division bench, while referring to Ashwin’s death, had also directed the BBMP to fill potholes on all major roads within 15 days.