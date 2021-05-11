Bengaluru Private Hospitals Violate Govt Rules, Charge Bolated Prices For COVID Tests

While the entire nation is battling the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some hospital authorities who are trying to advantage of the people's current dire situation. In an exclusive investigative report by Republic TV, hospitals in Bengaluru have been caught charging exorbitant prices for CT scans which is of utmost importance to COVID patience. They are charging higher prices despite the state government putting caps rates of Rs 1,500 for BPL (Below Poverty Line) CT Scan and Rs 2,500 for others.

Several private hospitals in the state are clearly not following the Karnataka Government's orders. Mallya Hospital in Bengaluru charged Rs 7,663 from patients for CT Scan. When questioned, a nurse of the hospital said, "The government has not allotted any rate for CT Scan here."

St.Philomena's Hospital in Bengaluru charges Rs 5,700 for CT Scan and Rs 800 for a digital X-Ray, both exceed the state government's Cap limit. In Vikram and Sagar Hospital, Rs 2,500 is charged for a CT scan. There is no provision for BPL cardholders, which is a clear violation of the government orders.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday directed the officials to prepare for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yediyurappa has asked the officials to set up a task force committee to handle the situation.

COVID Cases In Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said. The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285. The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru's COVID tally too, which is the epicenter of the pandemic in Karnataka.