EXCLUSIVE: BBMP Officials Confronted Over Bengaluru Flood; Cite 'pending Intra-dept Works'

On May 17, several areas of Bengaluru had witnessed heavy rainfall that led to massive waterlogging, claiming the lives of two labourers at a pipeline work site in the Ullala Upanagara area of the state. Nayandahalli junction in Bengaluru has turned into a pond and angry residents had to swim across to pass through the area. Further, vehicles remain stranded in various parts of the city which have been hit by heavy rainfalls.

Republic Media Network, on May 18, confronted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area chief engineer about the problems faced by the civilians due to Bengaluru rains. When asked about the continuous problems of waterlogging faced by the residents every year, the official said, "The intra-departmental works have to be done, which is being handled by different departments. Once that is done, 80% of the problem will be resolved. Whatever water is coming, it is coming from joints. Just because the water is not going downstream, it is getting accumulated."

The BBMP official added, "With the intervention of the Hon'ble Minister (Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai), about Rs 22 crore have been sanctioned and very shortly tenders will be called. That will be done under the supervision of the Railways. Once that is done, majority of the problem will be resolved immediately."

Bengaluru rains claim 2 lives

Heavy rains, on late Tuesday (May 17), caused massive waterlogging in the Ullala Upanagara area of Bengaluru. The two labourers who lost their lives have been identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Another labourer managed to escape as he went to the Cauvery Stage 5 pipeline.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each to those whose houses have been affected. CM Bommai has also ordered completion of work relating to stormwater drains, along with secondary and tertiary drains in several wards of the city at the earliest, along with clearing of encroachments and bottlenecks affecting the flow of rainwater.

Nayandahalli junction in Bengaluru has turned into a pond and angry residents swam and asked CM Bommai to join them on Tuesday night. Residents claimed that CM Bommai has constructed swimming pools for them instead of underpasses.

On May 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the urban and rural districts of Bengaluru. It has predicted heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days in the city. It has also forecasted more rains in the coastal and southern places of Bengaluru today, May 18. Rain would follow thunder and storms in the region.

Image: Republic World