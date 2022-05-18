Bengaluru Rains: CM Bommai Announces Rs 25,000 Compensation To Families Affected By Floods

Visting rain-affected areas of Hosakerehalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Rs 25,000 compensation for families with flooded houses in Bengaluru. Arrangements have been made to serve food to the flood-affected people, Bommai said, while addressing the media personnel in the area, with Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs like Munirathna, RA Ashok, and CT Ravi among others.

Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of labourers who died

Expressing his grief at the death of two persons who lost their lives at Ullal where BWSSB works are in progress, the Chief Minister during the address, announced 'Rs 5 lakh solatium would be paid to their families.'

Low lying areas are flooded in Bengaluru during heavy rains as the water flows from high areas to low lying areas due to the topography of the city. In many places, houses have been built along the Rajakaluves(major stormwater drains). However, due to clogs, there is trouble draining the rainwater.

"Action has been taken to drain out water from houses which have been flooded. The clogged Rajakaluves and waterlogging areas have been identified. Orders have been issued to take all possible measures to remove all bottlenecks for smooth flow of water in Rajakaluves and low lying areas", Bommai said, speaking on the issue.

Replying to a question on flooding in areas where Rajakaluve works have not been completed, the Karnataka CM said, the city has about 800km long Rajakaluves. Last year work on about 400km of Rajakaluves was completed, work on the remaining length of Rajakaluves would be completed this year to enable smooth flow of water

Construction of secondary and tertiary drains

In many places, rainwater is gushing into the homes due to encroachments and the construction of houses on lake beds. Reflecting on the same, Bommai said, "BBMP would build secondary and tertiary drains in such areas. These works would be completed within a year."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded orange and red alerts (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in all districts of coastal Karnataka on Wednesday and Thursday. The rains will mainly occur as a result of moisture-laden strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea and a few other systems, according to the IMD.