Bengaluru Resident doctors' stage protest; Demand COVID allowance & clarity on internship

Bengaluru's resident doctors staged a protest in medical colleges in the city on Monday seeking clarity on their internship and payment of COVID-19 allowance among other demands. Seven main reasons for the symbolic protest have been listed by the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD). The association further added that since the last nine months all the resident doctors and medical students have been doing COVID-19 related work and duties despite difficulties faced by them.

Speaking about their concerns during the protest, Dr Dheeraj said, "We started our internship before COVID-19. It has been over nine months. We don't know when our internships will be over or when we will receive a completion letter or COVID-19 allowance. Final exams are around the corner and we have no assurance about our future."

The association demanded that the resident doctors, interns and undergraduates who undertake COVID-19 duties should be provided with a COVID-19 risk allowance. KARD further urged the government to exempt the academic fee for 2020-21 for the medical students. The Resident Doctors Association further added that in spite of multiple requests to the authorities, there has been no sign of restarting non-COVID services at the Victoria hospital while adding that the hospital provides services to people residing in Bengaluru and its neighbouring districts.

Read | US Doctor Comforts Elderly COVID-19 Patient, Heartbreaking Image Makes Netizens Emotional

Hyderabad doctors protest

Earlier, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) at Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday unanimously decided to boycott their duties and called for the strike. According to the press release issued by the hospital, the doctors demanded immediate resumption of non-Covid services at the state-run teaching hospital. While the protesting doctors carried placards that read 'Save our academics', in front of the hospital and chanted, 'Awaaz do, hum ek hain'.

Read | Doctors Hold Medical Camp At Delhi Border; Call For COVID-19 Testing Of Agitating Farmers

Hospital's release read, "Despite multiple representations to the concerned authorities regarding resuming of non-covid service at the state-run teaching hospital, there is no change in the situation of residents at Gandhi hospital. We have decided to unanimously boycott our duties and call for a strike in this regard."

Read | Delhi Govt Issues Orders For MBBS Students; Asks Them To Assist Doctors On COVID Duty

Demanding the resumption of non-Covid services in the super-speciality hospital, the doctors said that this decision will not only help patients suffering from other ailments than COVID-19, but would also do 'justice' to academics of the postgraduate students as their studies have suffered in the last seven months due to pandemic. Doctors also said that the medical duties shall be resumed with 'immediate effect' if non-Covid service is resumed at Gandhi Hospital.

Read | Gandhi Hospital Doctors In Hyd Stage Protest Demanding Resumption Of Non-Covid Services

(With inputs from ANI)