Bengaluru: Hulimavu Lake Overflows, Residents Living Around Affected

Residents living around Hulimavu lake in Bengaluru were in for a rude shock when the bund of the lake breached and the overflowing water inundated over 370 buildings in the vicinity. As water levels rose, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to be called in to rescue people who were stranded and so far have managed to rescue close to 200 people. Several housing layouts surround the 120-acre Hulimavu lake including BTM Layout 4th Stage, Krishna Layout, Royal Residency Layout, Avani Sringeri Nagar, DLF Road.

An earthmover accidentally damaged a massive pipe

As residents and eyewitnesses claim that construction near the lake bund caused the unexpected flooding despite no spell of shower; the Mayor of Bengaluru said that an earthmover accidentally damaged a massive pipe, resulting in water from the lake to overflow on to the streets. As the flood left several homes inundated, hundreds of residents who were completely caught off guard had to leave behind all their possessions which have now been destroyed. The water from the lake entered the stormwater drains too, resulting in slush and garbage along with lake water entering buildings. The BBMP authorities have estimated a loss of at least Rs. 70 crores even as the complete assessment of the damage is being done. The BBMP has set-up several rehabilitation centres for those who have been rendered homeless providing them with food, bedding and medical assistance until the situation is brought back to normal.

Over 200 cars parked in the neighbourhood are estimated to have been damaged even as equipment in hospitals and schools in the proximity too have been snafued. Since morning, several elected representatives including Mayor Gautham Jain, MP of Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya, senior ministers R Ashoka and V Somanna visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation.

Illegal constructions also play big role in weakening structures’

Activists and environmentalists who have been working against encroachment and pollution of lakes and lake beds have held both the state government and the BBMP responsible for the mess and say this was a disaster waiting to happen. Speaking to Republic, civic activist Srinivas Alavilli said, ‘Lakes have always bounced around between BDA and BBMP and that leads to confusion about ownership. In my view, all lakes must be owned by BBMP and managed locally by the ward committee. If there is a local oversight from Corporator and engineer and residents such mishaps have a lesser chance to occur. Illegal constructions and encroachments also play a big role in weakening the structures’.

